Barcelona took a slender 1-0 lead into the half-time interval against Eibar on Saturday, and some of their fans weren’t happy with the first half performance.

Antoine Griezmann broke the deadlock after 13 minutes, but it came after plenty of pressure from the hosts who impressed with their build-up play but had no end product.

That ultimately cost them as they fell behind, but they’ll perhaps be confident that they can still get into the game and take something from it.

From a Barcelona perspective, the fans below were not happy with the performance in the opening 45 minutes as they criticised the display as a whole while also singling out Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Now it’s not often that the pair come under fire given that they’ve been so influential and decisive for Barcelona over the years, but it appears as though there is a certain aspect of their performances on the pitch which is frustrating some supporters.

As seen in the tweets below, many noticed that they weren’t looking for and passing to Griezmann enough, as the French international found himself in space down the left flank on multiple occasions.

While Messi arguably doesn’t look fully fit as of yet, they’ll need to avoid this becoming a growing issue in the weeks and months ahead as the best way for Ernesto Valverde’s men to secure success this season is to see their front three on fire as a collective.

Griezmann still had the biggest impact on the game in the first half with the opening goal, but based on the reactions below, many are noticing the same thing about the lack of link up play between Suarez, Messi and the summer signing.

Someone tell Messi and Suarez to pass the ball ?? to Griezmann — kelvins brosquets (@kelvinsmaya) October 19, 2019

Rubbish football — JoHn@DaNnY (@JohnDarlingthon) October 19, 2019

Wtf, why are they not passing to #Griezmann, he is wide open most of the time. #Messi and #Suarez need to think of the whole team not abt their friendship. They can do it off the field. We will be punished for this behavior against better teams. #SuarezOut #ValverdeOut. — 1st_Amend_Zone?????? (@nirajpandey86) October 19, 2019

So good? Very bad game — IM10 (@imizgirFCB) October 19, 2019

That was terrible, painful to watch ffs — Edin (@lion3sque) October 19, 2019

Messi and Suarez only looking for each other. They never pass or create for Antoine griezmann. Truly Club de amigos. Friends taking care of each other because they’re either afraid or jealous of griezmann that he’ll outscore them both this season. — The Immoralist!! (@tada_rl) October 19, 2019

So far this is a horror show #ValverdeOut — Karim Elmasry (@karimelmasry95) October 19, 2019