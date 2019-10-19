Photo: Sir Alex Ferguson at Carrington ahead of Man Utd showdown with Liverpool

Man Utd host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seemingly drafted in the big boys to give all concerned a lift.

It has been a bitterly disappointing season thus far for the Red Devils, as they sit down in 13th place in the Premier League table having collected just nine points from their eight games.

In turn, Solskjaer will now perhaps be feeling the pressure to oversee a turnaround otherwise bigger question marks could be raised over his stint in charge at the club.

It doesn’t get much more difficult than league leaders Liverpool visiting this weekend as they look to make it nine wins on the spin to start the campaign, and so the Man Utd players may well have needed a lift and a boost in confidence ahead of Sunday’s showdown.

As seen in the image below, it appears as though Solskjaer may well have called on former boss Sir Alex Ferguson to provide that lift for the squad, as the legend was spotted at Carrington on Saturday, albeit he was there to watch an U18s game.

It’s unclear if Ferguson showed up on his own accord or if Solskjaer did indeed invite him to perhaps share some words of wisdom while they took in some youth football, while it’s also not clear if he shared any words with the senior players at some point.

Given his influence, standing and history at the club, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if he did deliver some sort of speech ahead of a crunch clash with their bitter rivals, but time will tell if it has its desired effect of United picking up a big win and denting Liverpool’s title hopes in the process.