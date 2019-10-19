Paris Saint Germain striker and rumoured Manchester United target Edinson Cavani has reportedly turned down the chance to join MLS side Inter Miami.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United are interested in signing Cavani next year, with his current contract at Parc des Princes set to expire at the end of the season.

Juventus are also thought to be keen on securing the Uruguyan’s services, with his instincts in front of goal still as sharp as ever even as he approaches the latter stages of his career at 32.

Calcio Mercato has cited a report from L’Equipe which states that Cavani has rejected a transfer to MLS outfit Inter Miami, with it his desire to keep playing at the highest level in Europe.

This latest news could open the door for United, who are in dire need of a new frontman after the summer departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

Cavani is widely considered to be one of the most deadly strikers in the game, as reflected by his stunning goalscoring record for PSG and during previous spells at Napoli and Palermo.

The Uruguay international spent much of the 2018-19 campaign on the sidelines with injury, but still managed to hit 18 goals in 21 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG.

However, competition for places at PSG is stronger than ever after the summer arrival of Mauro Icardi from Inter, with Kylian Mbappe and Brazilian superstar Neymar also on the French club’s books.

Cavani is not guaranteed a place in Thomas Tuchel’s line up, but he would surely be a nailed-on starter at Old Trafford and could be a good fit for the Premier League given his explosive style.

Much could yet depend on whether or not he can overcome the fitness issues which have hampered his progress in recent years, but Cavani could end up being one of the hottest commodities in the market when the transfer window reopens.