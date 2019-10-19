Man Utd host rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, and a lot has been made of the gulf in quality between the two sides currently.

While the Merseyside giants won the Champions League last season and have rattled off eight consecutive wins in the Premier League so far this year, United are struggling to compete.

Jurgen Klopp’s side appear to be going from strength to strength and will be in the hunt for more major trophies this season, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is arguably nowhere near getting the Red Devils into a similar position as they’re down in 12th place in the league table after eight games.

In turn, it says a lot about the current squads at both Anfield and Old Trafford, and it remains to be seen whether or not that gulf in quality is on show this weekend with Liverpool heavily fancied to secure all three points to continue their brilliant start to the campaign.

As noted by Sky Sports, Danny Mills sparked a reaction in midweek as he named his combined XI ahead of the showdown on Sunday, and he went with an entire Liverpool line-up as he seemingly couldn’t make an argument for a single Man Utd player to get the nod.

Martin Keown has now shared his opinion on the same topic, and although he has found room for just one United star, it’s still a damning verdict on how the two sides compare right now.

As noted by The Daily Mail, the former Arsenal defender gave the nod to Harry Maguire in his defence, with Joel Matip dropping out next to Virgil van Dijk.

That aside, it’s an XI dominated by Liverpool again, and ultimately aside from Paul Pogba on a good day, it really is a struggle to make a genuine case for any others to come into contention.

As per the Mirror, Klopp wasn’t impressed with Mills and Sky Sports this week and he’ll be ensuring his players don’t get complacent and fall into a trap of thinking that they can cruise to a win at Old Trafford on Sunday.