Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has elected to start Thibaut Courtois for his side’s clash away from home against Mallorca in La Liga this season.

Los Blancos travel to the Iberostar stadium to take on newly-promoted Mallorca today, as they look to regain their place at the top of La Liga after being displaced by Barcelona earlier.

A win will see Real regain their two point lead at the summit, whilst a draw will see them stay in second place on goal difference, level on points with their fierce rivals.

For the match, Zidane has opted to reinstate Courtois after the Belgian was left out of his side’s 4-2 win against Granada before the international break.

Zidane has also handed a start to summer arrival Luka Jovic, who looks set to start up front alongside Benzema and Vinicius Jr today.

Eder Militao has also been handed a start, with the Brazilian being chose to replace Frenchman Raphael Varane, with Marcelo and Alvaro Odriozola set to start alongside him and Ramos in defence.

Real’s full starting XI can be seen below. Any questionable decisions from Zidane? Let us know down below.