REVEALED – Five football accumulator tips for your weekend acca

The weekend domestic action takes centre stage following the international break, and there’s a wealth of opportunity as we bring you five selections that look worthy of including in your accumulator this weekend.

We’ll be using a £10 stake for this one but of course please bet responsibly.

Today’s acca will return around £240 at odds of 24/1, while those new to football accumulators can read this guide for more information.

Chelsea v Newcastle (3pm)

First up is we think that Chelsea can continue their fine form – they’ve lost just one of their last seven in the Premier League – with victory over Newcastle Utd.

The Blues have been quietly going about their business while other sides around them appear to be in disarray.

Frank Lampard is continuing the rebuilding by bringing in youth, and it is currently reaping rewards.

Both Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount have contributed significantly during the first few months of the season, the former already bagging eight goals this season.

Their opponents Newcastle took advantage of the mayhem going on at Manchester Utd by securing a win last time out, but lets not forget the Toon conceded five on the road against Leicester in their last away trip.

Chelsea to win with a -1 handicap at 5/6.

Leicester v Burnley (3pm)

Brendan Rogers’s Leicester side have been playing some great football in recent weeks, and we think that can continue against Burnley.

The Foxes were very unlucky against Liverpool at Anfield last time out while a win here could seem them rise to second in the Premier League.

Leicester have won three on the bounce at home, taking the scalps of Bournemouth, Tottenham & Newcastle along the way.

Burnley are a tough side to breakdown but have yet to win away from Turf Moor.

We’re happy to go with the home side at 4/7.

Aston Villa v Brighton (3pm)

Dean Smith’s Villa side are ‘hot’ at the moment, thrashing Norwich City 5-1 at the Canaries and they can continue that goalscoring record with victory over Brighton at Villa Park.

The Seagulls themselves come into the game on the back of an impressive 3-0 home win over Tottenham but Potter’s side have struggled on the road.

Villa’s John McGinn has two goals in his last appearances while also bagging three in a Scotland victory over San Marino.

We’re looking for goals in this one and the Villa price of 11/10 for the home side to score 2 or more goals in the game appeals.

Tottenham v Watford (3pm)

Lets face it, Tottenham are a bit of a mess at the moment but they should have too much for Watford.

Mauricio Pochettino’s simply cannot go on being as bad as they have been, and a game against the Premier League’s bottom side should be good enough reason to back the home team.

4/9 holds little appeal however.

Despite their horror show at Brighton last time out Tottenham have won three of their last four at home, while their opponents today quite simply haven’t won a game all season.

We’re backing Tottenham to win with a one goal handicap -1 at 11/10.

Crystal Palace v Manchester City (5.30pm)

The international break came at just the right time for Pep Guardiola and his side. The current Premier League Champions have looked a little tired in recent weeks and they should come into this one refreshed.

Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace have had some remarkable results and have only lost once in their last six Premier League games so cannot be underestimated.

The Eagles have actually conceded less goals than their opponents today so far this season.

We’re not prepared to back the City away win at an unbackable 2/9, but there may be some value in the both teams to score markets.

Aymeric Laporte is still missing at the back for Manchester City – they’ve conceded at least a goal in their last three away trips – while Palace have a nack of grabbing a goal.

We’re not backing the away win simply due to the prohibitive odds, but the 10/11 on the both teams to score market looks worthy.

Remember these are tips only and are not guaranteed to win. Please bet responsibly. Over 18’s only. begambleaware.org