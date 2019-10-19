Manchester United have been handed a vital injury boost ahead of their clash with rivals Liverpool tomorrow, can the Red Devils pull off a shock upset against the league leaders?

According to Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been handed a massive boost ahead of his beloved side’s mammoth clash with rivals Liverpool tomorrow afternoon.

It’s been reported that United superstars David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Anthony Martial are in the Red Devils’ squad.

The Manchester outfit will be hoping to shock their heated rivals and league leaders as they welcome them to Old Trafford tomorrow.

Here’s how some United fans reacted to the crucial boost:

FC Martial is back ?? — Michael Coombs (@therealcoombs) October 19, 2019

Let Romero play, don’t rush back Dave. — Nemario Ferdiç (@Riomanja5_15) October 19, 2019

? we’re coming back baby ???? — Jackus Mitchimus? #FBPE (@jackfmitch) October 19, 2019

Get in!!!!! — Attack The Glazers ?? (@Alajooo10) October 19, 2019

Thank goodness — Paul Barnabas ( PHD by affidavit (@PaulBar05132358) October 19, 2019

Given that De Gea was injured during the international break, some fans and pundits are likely to question Solskjaer’s decision to include the stopper in his squad.

Wan-Bissaka’s return is crucial as the Red Devils will have to find a way to somehow keep Liverpool’s frightening attacking trio quiet if they have any chance of pulling off a result.

Frenchman Anthony Martial will give provide the team with the crucial cutting edge that they’ve been missing so far this season.

The fallen Premier League giants need to be much more intense in the final third if they’re to turn their season around and start winning games.

Despite United’s huge boost ahead of the clash, it’s hard to pick against Jurgen Klopp’s men tomorrow. The Merseyside outfit have been sensational recently and they look unstoppable right now.