“Still world class” – Loads of Barcelona fans hail Blaugrana star following ace’s impressive display in La Liga return vs Eibar

FC Barcelona
Barcelona beat Eibar 3-0 away from home this afternoon, as Ernesto Valverde’s side leapfrogged rivals Real Madrid to go top of La Liga.

Goals from Messi, Suarez and Griezmann proved to be the difference between the two sides at the Ipurua, as Barca won their fourth league game on the bounce in the Basque country.

It was an all-round brilliant display from the Blaugrana, who looked back to their best against Eibar.

Stars like Messi, Suarez, Griezmann, De Jong and Lenglet were all superb, however it’s none of these players that Barca chose to single out during and after the game.

On his return from injury, Umtiti played a blinder, as he helped keep Eibar at bay throughout the entire 90 minutes.

It was the Frenchman’s first appearance in the league this season, something that’s been down to the fact that the former Lyon man’s been out with injury.

Despite his fitness troubles, Umtiti still seems to have the ‘it’ factor, something these fans definitely picked up on if these tweets are anything to go off….

