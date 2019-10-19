Barcelona beat Eibar 3-0 away from home this afternoon, as Ernesto Valverde’s side leapfrogged rivals Real Madrid to go top of La Liga.

Goals from Messi, Suarez and Griezmann proved to be the difference between the two sides at the Ipurua, as Barca won their fourth league game on the bounce in the Basque country.

It was an all-round brilliant display from the Blaugrana, who looked back to their best against Eibar.

Stars like Messi, Suarez, Griezmann, De Jong and Lenglet were all superb, however it’s none of these players that Barca chose to single out during and after the game.

On his return from injury, Umtiti played a blinder, as he helped keep Eibar at bay throughout the entire 90 minutes.

It was the Frenchman’s first appearance in the league this season, something that’s been down to the fact that the former Lyon man’s been out with injury.

Despite his fitness troubles, Umtiti still seems to have the ‘it’ factor, something these fans definitely picked up on if these tweets are anything to go off….

Umtiti has been world class for someone returning from injury — Israel (@jrchukwu) October 19, 2019

Arthur and De Jong is our future midfield; Messi needs more minutes to be at his best; Umtiti is still world class; Valverde has no trust in Wague — brennan ??? Hell (@brennanjensen_) October 19, 2019

Umtiti is hands down world class. Its just unfortunate he doesn’t start regularly now — Ishaaaaaaaaaaa ? (@doublesnowflake) October 19, 2019

Umtiti stood strong today … Brilliant Display — Aninda Chatterjee (@iamanindac) October 19, 2019

Umtiti has been flipping brilliant today… quiet but great performance. Same with Lenglet ? — Wedgeman Baby (@wedgemanbaby) October 19, 2019

Say what u say but Umtiti has been brilliant. The shade of his 2016-2018 form #EibarBarça #LaLiga #EibBar — AfricanKing (@CallMeMufasa89) October 19, 2019

Really didn’t expect Umtiti to play this good after 5 months, he was amazing — Visca El Barca (@Barcaaaaa1899) October 19, 2019