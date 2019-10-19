Menu

Video: Bernard scores ridiculous solo goal from tight angle to hand Everton 1-0 lead vs West Ham

Brazilian winger Bernard scored a brilliant individual effort for Everton this afternoon as he gave the Toffees a 1-0 lead during their clash against West Ham against Goodison Park.

With the scoreline sat at 0-0, Bernard decided enough was enough, as he opened the scoring in fine fashion from an almost impossible angle.

After being fed the ball by Walcott, Bernard slalomed in and out of West Ham’s defence before firing home from a stupidly tight angle.

Oh how Marco Silva needed that!

