Video: Bernard scores ridiculous solo goal from tight angle to hand Everton 1-0 lead vs West Ham

Brazilian winger Bernard scored a brilliant individual effort for Everton this afternoon as he gave the Toffees a 1-0 lead during their clash against West Ham against Goodison Park.
With the scoreline sat at 0-0, Bernard decided enough was enough, as he opened the scoring in fine fashion from an almost impossible angle.
Oh my Bernard's Amazing goal Everton vs West Ham 1-0 #EVEWHUpic.twitter.com/UwjYPwderS
— Zwodde (@Zwodde__) October 19, 2019
After being fed the ball by Walcott, Bernard slalomed in and out of West Ham’s defence before firing home from a stupidly tight angle.
Oh how Marco Silva needed that!
Pictures via Canal