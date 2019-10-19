Video: Bernard scores ridiculous solo goal from tight angle to hand Everton 1-0 lead vs West Ham

Brazilian winger Bernard scored a brilliant individual effort for Everton this afternoon as he gave the Toffees a 1-0 lead during their clash against West Ham against Goodison Park.

With the scoreline sat at 0-0, Bernard decided enough was enough, as he opened the scoring in fine fashion from an almost impossible angle.

Oh my Bernard's Amazing goal Everton vs West Ham 1-0 #EVEWHUpic.twitter.com/UwjYPwderS — Zwodde (@Zwodde__) October 19, 2019

After being fed the ball by Walcott, Bernard slalomed in and out of West Ham’s defence before firing home from a stupidly tight angle.

Oh how Marco Silva needed that!

Pictures via Canal