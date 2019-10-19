Former Premier League and England star Daniel Sturridge is off the mark from new club Trabzonspor, the charismatic forward scored with a superb finish.

Daniel Sturridge grabbed his first goal for Turkish giants Trabzonspor in their win against Gazisehir Gaziantep FK earlier today.

The striker opened the scoring for his side in the ninth minute of the Super Lig clash after beating the goalkeeper at his near post with a lovely side-foot finish.

Sturridge played in the academies of Aston Villa and Coventry before being snapped up by Manchester City.

The forward also starred for Premier League giants Chelsea and Liverpool, as well as Bolton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion during his time in England.

Take a look at the England international’s tidy first goal for his new club below:

Daniel Sturridge first ever goal for Trabzonspor! ?? pic.twitter.com/73UarRmC9Z — Sam (@SamueILFC) October 19, 2019

Sturridge has 26 England caps to his name, the one-time lightning-fast forward could have had plenty more if injuries didn’t slow down his career.

Sturridge also managed to assist Crystal Palace loanee Alexander Sorloth later in the tie, this will be a memorable day for the former Liverpool ace.

At 30 years old, the Englishman is in the twilight years of his career and he’ll be hoping to dust off his trademark celebration as much as possible in Turkey before either hanging up his boots or trying his hand at another league.