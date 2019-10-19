Video: David Silva applies finishing touch to brilliant Man City counter attack as Guardiola’s side take 2-0 lead vs Crystal Palace

Man City turned on the style against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this evening, as Guardiola’s men scored one of the best counter-attacking goals you’re going to see this season.

After winning possession in their own half, City broke at pace through De Bruyne, with the ball eventually finding its way to Sterling, whose brilliant ball over the top was volleyed home by David Silva.

CITY AT THEIR BEST! ? A devastating counter attack from @ManCity is finished expertly by David Silva ? ? Watch on Sky Sports Premier League

? Follow #CRYMCI here: https://t.co/tIwZTYl25e

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/FNkRqWvtRZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 19, 2019

It was a rapid, brilliant counter from the away side, who now look to be in complete control against Hodgson’s men in south London.

Pictures via Sky Sports