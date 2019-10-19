Video: Gabriel Jesus scores excellent headed goal following brilliant Silva cross to make it Man City 1-0 Crystal Palace

Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring for man City this evening, as he handed his side the lead in their PL clash against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

With the scores tied at 0-0 heading towards half time, Jesus took it upon himself to break the deadlock in fine fashion.

Gabriel Jesus goal Manchester city vs Crystal Palace 1-0 #CPMCIpic.twitter.com/xpIscEj6zI — Zwodde (@Zwodde__) October 19, 2019

After a ball was sent into the box by Silva, Jesus met it with his head, as he sent the ball in off the back post, leaving Hennessey helpless.

Fine header from the Brazilian, that!

Pictures via CANAL Sport