Video: Guardiola outlines key attributes which set Barcelona superstar Messi apart from the rest

Pep Guardiola has offered an insight into what makes Lionel Messi the best player in the world while analysing his performances for Barcelona.

Guardiola coached Messi at Camp Nou between 2008 and 2012 – a period which saw Barcelona pick up a whopping 14 trophies, including two European Cups and three La Liga titles.

The current Manchester City boss recently took some time out of his daily schedule at Etihad Stadium to detail the key attributes which set the Barca superstar apart from the rest in Amazon Prime’s ‘This Is Football’ documentary, which is out now.

Guardiola insists that Messi “smells who is the weak point of the back four” and is always thinking about how to create space when he’s on the pitch.

Even at the ripe old age of 32, the Argentine continues to break records and set unique standards in the game, with his desire for success still as fierce as ever.

Guardiola concluded his assessment of Messi by saying: “We are contemporary of that guy. So enjoy it. He is so good.”

Check out the full clip below.

(Pictures courtesy of Amazon Prime Video)