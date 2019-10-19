Video: Gylfi Sigurdsson scores stunning goal to wrap up Everton win vs West Ham

Everton secured a 2-0 win over West Ham United on Saturday, with Gylfi Sigurdsson adding the icing to the cake with a superb late goal.

Bernard had given the hosts a lead after 17 minutes at Goodison Park, and although they deserved their three points with a top performance, they had to wait before the points were safe.

SEE MORE: Video: Bernard scores ridiculous solo goal from tight angle to hand Everton 1-0 lead vs West Ham

As seen in the video below though, it certainly was worth the wait as Sigurdsson let fly from distance and found the back of the net with a superb strike in injury time.

In turn, it was a much needed win for Everton, who move up to 12th in the Premier League table after only their third victory of the season thus far.

As for West Ham, it was certainly a blow after a positive start to the campaign as they risk dropping down the standings with the rest of the fixtures to come this weekend.

OHHH Gylfi Sigurdsson! ?? What a goal!! A majestic finish to top off an excellent Everton display! ? pic.twitter.com/qUsk1Rl0mt — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 19, 2019

SIGI WITH THE EXCLAMATION ? pic.twitter.com/b08RFqsoRt — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 19, 2019