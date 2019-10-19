Video: Mbappe produces smart finish for PSG after great work from Di Maria to ensure victory over Nice

Kylian Mbappe netted his second goal of the season for Paris Saint Germain in a comfortable victory against Nice on Friday night.
The French champions secured a 4-1 win at Allianz Riviera thanks to Mbappe’s effort, a superb double from Angel Di Maria and a late tap in from Mauro Icardi.
PSG are now five points clear at the top of Ligue 1, albeit having played a game more than second-placed Nantes, who take in a trip to Metz on Saturday.
Mbappe produced a smart finish after more great work from Di Maria in the 88th minute of the game to ensure PSG picked up a third successive domestic victory.
Di Maria’s low cross from the left-hand side was deflected into the path of the Frenchman, who calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner of the net.
