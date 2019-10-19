Real Madrid full-back Alvaro Odriozola was shown a second yellow card and sent off for Los Blancos against Real Mallorca this evening for a reckless slide tackle.

In the 74th minute of Real Madrid’s La Liga clash with Real Mallorca, Los Blancos’ hopes of rescuing points from the encounter were effectively thrown down the drain following Alvrao Odriozola’s red card.

The right-back was sent off after being shown a second yellow card. The defender made a reckless challenge on Mallorca ace Lago Junior by lunging in from behind with a slide tackle.

The referee had no choice but to send the star off.

Take a look at the challenge that led to the Spain international being sent off:

The defender’s dangerous challenge can also be viewed here.

Lago Junior tore apart Odriozola during the clash, the tricky attacker dazzled the defender before scoring the decisive goal of the match early on.

Zinedine Zidane’s side had no chance of rescuing points after going down to ten men. Odriozola’s momentary lapse in concentration could be prove to be very costly in the early stages of the La Liga title race.