Video: Spurs fall behind just six minutes into Watford clash as Doucoure gives Hornets lead

Spurs’ woeful current form continued this afternoon, after Watford took just six minutes to break the deadlock in their clash against Tottenham in north London.

Pochettino’s side have been dreadful lately, with the north London side losing their last PL outing 3-0 to Brighton before international break.

And despite this two-week layoff, it still seems as if nothing has changed for Spurs after Doucoure gave the away side a 1-0 lead.

After a ball was swung into the box, Doucoure met it, as the Frenchman volleyed home, leaving Lloris hopeless in the process.

Pictures via NBC