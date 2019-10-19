Video: Superb play from Barcelona trident ends with unselfish Messi assist for Suarez

This is undoubtedly the kind of play that Barcelona fans will be desperate to see more of as their attacking trident ripped through the Eibar defence.

Goals from Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi put the Catalan giants in charge after a rocky start to the game, and Luis Suarez wasn’t to be denied his goal.

As seen in the video below, Griezmann played a brilliant through-ball to Messi to carve through the Eibar defence, before the Argentine superstar showed exceptional unselfishness to play the square pass for Suarez to tap home into an empty net.

If the Barcelona front three can be this devastating and decisive moving forward, they’ll be difficult to stop. However, it will be about finding that consistency and understanding between them, while coach Ernesto Valverde will hope that they can avoid injury setbacks now having seen issues be so disruptive to start the campaign.

The reigning La Liga champions certainly weren’t at their best on Saturday, especially in the opening 45 minutes, but they made up for it in the second half as they turned on the style with some excellent play in the final third.