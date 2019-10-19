Leeds United celebrated their 100th birthday in midweek and they’ll be looking to prolong the celebrations with three points as they face Birmingham City.

Its one of a number of key fixtures in the Championship including Middlebrough v West Brom & Stoke v Fulham.

The home side are now two points off the top of the table following a disappointing run of form, so they’ll be hopeful of taking maximum points at Elland Road this afternoon.

What Time does Leeds v Birmingham kickoff?

The match kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday, 119th October 2019

Where is Leeds v Birmingham being played?

The match is being played at Elland Road, Leeds, England.

Who are you backing? Leeds or Birmingham?

The international break arrived at just the right time for Bielsa’s side who, in typical fashion, were in the middle of yet another mini wobble after an excellent start to the season.

One win from their last four games has seen Leeds drop out of the automatic promotion places and down to 5th with Fulham, Sheff Wednesday and QPR all a point behind.

For all Leeds’ dominance, it’s their inability to kill teams off that has been costing them dearly. Failures in front of goal has been the downfall throughout Bielsa’s reign, but if they rectify that issue then they’ll be bang up there come the end of the season.

Now just four points behind Leeds Birmingham head to Elland Road looking to repeat last season‘s heroics.

The Blues recorded a league double over United, including a 2-1 away win in Yorkshire and it’s 25/1 for a repeat scoreline.

Birmingham ended a run of three straight defeats with victory over Boro last time out. Youngster Odin Bailey netted a dramatic late winner and he’s 11/2 to score anytime at Elland Road.

Clean sheets have been hard to come by for both sides in recent weeks and it’s 11/10 for both teams to score on Saturday.

Eddie Nketiah bagged a hat-trick in midweek for the England U21. The youngster is 4/1 to open the scoring and 40/1 to repeat his midweek heroics with another hat trick.

Despite their recent run of poor form Leeds head into the game as odds on 4/9 favourites, the draw is 7/2 and Birmingham are 8/1 to pick up an away win. There could be some value in the double chance draw/Birmingham market at 2/1.

