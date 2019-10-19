What Griezmann said about partnership with Messi, Suarez as Barcelona trident impress

Barcelona secured a 3-0 win over Eibar on Saturday as they began to turn on the style in the second half with their attacking trident leading the way.

The hosts looked a real threat early on and caused the Barca defence problems, but ultimately goals from Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez secured the win for the Catalan giants.

The third goal was a treat for the visitors in particular as the trio linked up superbly to carve open the Eibar defence with Suarez finishing things off, and so there were positive signs that the superstars are perhaps starting to click and show a better understanding with each other.

Griezmann spoke about it after the game, and although he concedes that there could be further inconsistency in the weeks ahead, they are starting to build a better chemistry as the games go on with injuries to Messi and Suarez to start the season likely complicating the process for all concerned.

“There will be better and worse days, but we are getting to know each other little by little and we will continue to try to do more,” he is quoted as saying by Mundo Deportivo.

It’s been a decent start to the season for Griezmann after his summer switch from Atletico Madrid, as he’s now bagged four goals in 10 games for the reigning La Liga champions.

While some Barcelona fans were disappointed and frustrated with Messi and Suarez in the first half for not passing to the French international enough, there were much better signs after the break and that is certainly something for the trio to build on moving forward.