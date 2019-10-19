Zlatan Ibrahimovic has admitted he “could” leave LA Galaxy at the end of the current MLS season, with a potential return to Manchester United on the cards.

The Swedish forward left Old Trafford in March 2018 to undertake a new challenge in the United States, after two seasons on United’s books.

Ibrahimovic scored 27 goals during United’s 2016-17 campaign, helping Jose Mourinho’s side win the League Cup and Carabao Cup, but his second year at the club was blighted by injuries.

Since arriving in the MLS, the 38-year-old has defied his age to emerge as one of the most prolific strikers in the competition’s history, netting 52 goals in 56 appearances for the Galaxy.

The Los Angeles based club will face Minnesota in the MLS playoffs on Sunday, with Ibrahimovic’s current contract set to expire in December.

The former Ajax and Juventus superstar could be set for one last hurrah in America, after revealing he may not end up extending his stay at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Ibrahimovic has dropped a major transfer hint ahead of the clash with Minnesota, amid persistent rumours linking him with a return to Old Trafford.

As per Goal, when asked if this weekend’s game could be his last for LA Galaxy, he told reporters: “Could be. There are no other thoughts, I respect my contract. If I leave you will have less to write about.

“If I stay you will still have something to write about. Let’s see what happens. But let’s focus on the play-off. I think [my future] is not the right thing to discuss.

“I’ve had a good time, good experience. I’ve learned a lot on how it works here, still a work in progress.

“I’ve enjoyed it and that’s the most important. I came back from my injury and came like a little kid that just wanted to enjoy football. MLS gave me the opportunity and I took it.”

The Red Devils could certainly use a target man like Ibrahimovic at the moment, with a lack of goals the main reason behind a shocking start to the 2019-20 campaign.

The former Sweden international still has the quality to perform at the highest level, but it remains to be seen whether or not Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will green-light a potential bid for his services in January.

Ibrahimovic has been a world-class striker for almost two decades, as reflected by the 449 career goals he has racked up, but it is not yet clear where his next destination will be.