Holland FA Chief Nico-Jan Hoogma has confirmed that manager Ronald Koeman has a clause in his deal that’ll let him leave for Barcelona in the near future.

Koeman, who’s had stints in charge of Everton and Southampton in the past, was brought in to manager Holland last year, with the 56-year-old leading his side to the Nations League final since then.

Koeman has done a decent job as Netherlands boss since his appointment, with his side looking in great shape to qualify for Euro 2020 given their recent results.

However, it does now seem that the former Toffees manager has the ability to ditch Holland and move to Barcelona should he want to in the future.

According to Fox Sports, Koeman’s deal with Holland includes a clause that could see him swap life at manager of the Dutch national team for Barcelona should he want to.

It’s also noted that Hoogma has commented on this, stating that “Ronald has long ago stated that he would like to be a Barcelona trainer someday. Agreements have been made about that. They have to pay for that.”

Following Ernesto Valverde’s side’s shaky start to the season, rumours regarding the Spaniard’s future at the Nou Camp have definitely been rife.

Should Barca fail to win the Champions League this year, we feel there’s a very good chance Valverde’s reign over the Blaugrana will come to an end.

And it seems like the man that replaces him could very well be Koeman if this news is to be believed…