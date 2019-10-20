Menu

‘Always loved VAR’ – These Manchester United fans react to 1-0 halftime lead vs Liverpool

Some Manchester United fans can’t believe that they’re leading rivals Liverpool 1-0 at halftime, the Red Devils were handed the lead by Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United are leading heated rivals Liverpool 1-0 at the break of today’s mammoth Premier League encounter.

The Red Devils took the lead in the 36th minute after boyhood fan Marcus Rashford slotted the ball into the back of the net. The football world eagerly waited as VAR was used to determine whether the strike would stand.

VAR also came in clutch as it ruled out Sadio Mane’s apparent equaliser for handball, just before halftime.

The Manchester outfit were awarded the lead and Old Trafford erupted – and so did Jurgen Klopp.

The opening 45 minutes have been action-packed, tensions are definitely running high and we can expect pure fireworks in the second-half.

 

Here’s how some United fans reacted to their side’s surprise lead at the break:

Liverpool didn’t look at their usual high-paced tempo in the opening 45 minutes, Jurgen Klopp will be instructing his side to come out with all guns blazing as they look to get back into the game.

