Some Manchester United fans can’t believe that they’re leading rivals Liverpool 1-0 at halftime, the Red Devils were handed the lead by Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United are leading heated rivals Liverpool 1-0 at the break of today’s mammoth Premier League encounter.

The Red Devils took the lead in the 36th minute after boyhood fan Marcus Rashford slotted the ball into the back of the net. The football world eagerly waited as VAR was used to determine whether the strike would stand.

VAR also came in clutch as it ruled out Sadio Mane’s apparent equaliser for handball, just before halftime.

The Manchester outfit were awarded the lead and Old Trafford erupted – and so did Jurgen Klopp.

The opening 45 minutes have been action-packed, tensions are definitely running high and we can expect pure fireworks in the second-half.

Here’s how some United fans reacted to their side’s surprise lead at the break:

Always loved VAR me — Joakim Gray (@JoakimGray) October 20, 2019

We don’t have Martial or pogba and are not playing our full strength squad but still we’re leading against Liverpool…… we should appreciate this more — Joan Issac ? (@joanissac26) October 20, 2019

VAR saving Lindelof some embarrassment there but brilliant set up from Ole today, keep up the hard work in the 2nd half boys! We’ve got this. — Benjy Doran (@BenjyDoran) October 20, 2019

Got to say i love our new player VAR been very good this half — Ché (@UtdChe) October 20, 2019

VAR best thing since sliced bread — Carl (@CarlCaruana001) October 20, 2019

VAR for Ballon d’or — Harrison Lesnik (@hflesnik) October 20, 2019

Why cant we play like this more often — Daniel (@LordDanieI) October 20, 2019

i didnt see this coming ngl — ??? (@angeIickat) October 20, 2019

Liverpool didn’t look at their usual high-paced tempo in the opening 45 minutes, Jurgen Klopp will be instructing his side to come out with all guns blazing as they look to get back into the game.