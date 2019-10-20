Bristol City investigating racist language from fans in Luton Town game

Bristol City are reportedly investigating racist language used by their fans in their 3-0 defeat away to Luton Town.

Sky Sports reports on this latest example of racism rearing its ugly head in a big way this season as unacceptable attitudes and language creeps back in to the beautiful game.

Haringey Borough announced yesterday that they decided to walk off during their FA Cup clash with Yeovil Town due to racist chanting at one of their players, while England suffered monkey chants during their recent trip to Bulgaria.

Meanwhile, Tammy Abraham, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford have all received online abuse of a racist nature for missed penalties so far this season.

It is truly disturbing to watch this rapid rise of incidents like this and Bristol City will no doubt hope they can punish any of their fans involved in this and ban them from future games.

It is becoming increasingly clear that stricter punishments are needed to eradicate this from our game and and a zero-tolerance policy from clubs and football’s governing bodies is the way to start.