Atletico Madrid are reportedly lining up a transfer swoop for Chelsea winger Pedro in the near future.

The Spanish wide-man has fallen out of favour slightly so far this season, with new Chelsea manager Frank Lampard bringing in a number of young players ahead of some more senior stars.

Pedro has been a fine performer for Chelsea down the years, but it may now be time for him to move on in order to get more regular first-team football.

According to Don Balon, Atletico manager Diego Simeone is attentive to Pedro’s situation and could prepare a move to lure the 32-year-old back to La Liga.

These two clubs have done business on several occasions in recent times, with Diego Costa, Filipe Luis, Alvaro Morata and Thibaut Courtois among those to have represented both teams.

Some Chelsea fans might not be too pleased to see Pedro go, but it’s clear that they have some fine long-term replacement for him in the form of youngsters like Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount.