Manchester United can reportedly complete a transfer deal for Emre Can on the cheap as Juventus are asking for around £35million for the former Liverpool midfielder.

The Germany international has fallen out of favour at Juve in just his second season with the club, with new manager Maurizio Sarri clearly not fancying him.

Juventus also signed two quality midfielders this summer by securing the services of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot on free transfers, increasing the competition for places in their squad.

The Manchester Evening News recently suggested Man Utd were looking the best-placed to snap up Can, while Sky Sports now report on him being clear to leave for as little as £35m.

United could definitely do with new signings in the middle of the park after the recent struggles of players like Nemanja Matic and Fred.

Can would no doubt prove an upgrade if he could show the kind of form that made him a hit at Liverpool in his first spell in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old’s move, however, would no doubt cause controversy due to the rivalry between MUFC and LFC.