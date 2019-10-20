PSG are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen next summer.

The Danish international’s current contract expires next summer and he is yet to sign a new one. Real Madrid have been interested in signing Eriksen with Don Balon claiming that the 27-year-old has a property sorted out in the Spanish capital.

SEE MORE: Pochettino keen to bring talented Spurs duo to Real Madrid with him should Argentine land Los Blancos job

However, a new report from the Daily Mail suggests that PSG have also joined the race to sign the Danish international. It is also understood that the Parisians are intending to sign him next summer and will also offload Leandro Paredes and Julian Draxler.

Given that Eriksen hasn’t signed a new contract so far, there’s a good chance of him leaving North London. However, Tottenham will try their best to let go of him in January for a transfer fee rather than seeling one of the best attacking midfielders in the world for nothing in the summer.

PSG shall have landed a big fish if they do manage to sign Eriksen.