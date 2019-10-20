Former Liverpool star Glen Johnson feels that the only way the Reds will lose to Manchester United is if they don’t play like they have early in the season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have started 2019/20 strongly, winning all of their Premier League games so far. The same can’t be said for Manchester United. The Red Devils have registered only two wins from their first eight matches and are 12th in the table with only nine points in their kitty.

Johnson feels that Liverpool can beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side unless they are unlike their usual selves. As quoted by the Mirror, the former England international said: “The only way it won’t end in Liverpool victory is if they don’t perform. If they play anywhere near how they have been this season I think they will put United to bed quite easily.

“If Liverpool’s front three are firing I think they are going to be way too much for the back four of United. And Liverpool’s defence will cope a lot easier with what United have to throw at them, even though they’re the away side.”

Given the current forms of both Liverpool and Manchester United, it would be more of a disappointment if the former do not register a win today. A triumph for the Reds will see them equal the all-time Premier League record of 18 consecutive wins which is held by Manchester City.