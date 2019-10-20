For most fans it might be quite hard to get excited about a left back making his debut for the club. It’s probably the last position that most people want to play as a kid, but Kieran Tierney should bring an exciting element to the Arsenal team.

There are a lot of people who feel he’s just as good as Andy Robertson, but playing for Celtic saw him diminished by a few. He’s quick, exciting going forward and tenacious in defence. Add to that he’s a ferocious leader and proven winner, his signing could be massive for Arsenal.

He’s been injured since making the move from Celtic in the Summer. He has appeared a couple of times in cup competitions, but now looks ready for Premier League action. This tweet from Arsenal certainly suggests he will be starting tomorrow night:

It would be weird to put out a tweet like that, especially using the specific hashtag for the match , if he wasn’t going to be playing from the start.

He looked certain to make the move to London during the transfer window but then time dragged on and it seemed he was set for another season in Glasgow. The move eventually went through as the window came to a close, the BBC reported the fee being worth around £25m.

He was an exciting player to watch for Celtic, so Arsenal fans should see this as a positive for tomorrow night. Here’s hoping he settles in quickly and shows everyone how good he is.