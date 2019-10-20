Liverpool fans took to social media to call for Jurgen Klopp to start Naby Keita in their game against Spurs next week following his cameo display against Man United on Sunday.

The Reds dropped their first points of the season at Old Trafford this weekend, after a goal from Marcus Rashford was cancelled out by a late strike from Adam Lallana.

It was a fairly even game at Old Trafford, with both sides creating chances throughout, however ultimately, neither team were able to make theirs count more than their oppositions come full time.

The game seemed to turn once Klopp made substitutions, with the German electing to bring both Keita and Lallana on.

This decision gave the away side fresh legs in midfield, something that helped them dominate possession, and the match in general, for most of the second half.

Keita’s cameo performance was impressive, with the former RB Leipzig man’s tenacious play style helping the Reds control the game at Old Trafford.

And following this, it seems like Liverpool fans want the Guinean to start against Spurs at Anfield next week….

Keita has to start next week has to — Spooky Luka (@FamousBolts) October 20, 2019

Ox and Keita start next match 100%, Lallana maybe — Liam ?? (@GreatWallOfVirg) October 20, 2019

Keita and Lallana have to start next week. The ref bottled it today and cant understand how that's not a foul. It was summed up when Fabinho got booked and Rojo and Young didnt even get a talking to. Refs need to go and check their monitors — Jack MB (@JackMB17) October 20, 2019

Promising stuff. Keita or Ox have to come in next game — Not so Scouse lfc fan (@OG_Origi) October 20, 2019

Keita should start next game idc, Hendo has started the season of poor and needs a rest, time to switch it up in midfield and hopefully Salah is back next game, huge miss today man — Firmino (@ZaanQadri) October 20, 2019

fabinho ox & keita need to start next game — ?? (@VirgiIoIogy) October 20, 2019

keita or ox should be starting for the next match, made our game much more alive — Yevgeny Siregar (@yevgenysiregar) October 20, 2019