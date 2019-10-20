Menu

“Has to start next week” – Some Liverpool fans beg Klopp to start Reds ace vs Spurs after star’s cameo display vs Man United

Liverpool fans took to social media to call for Jurgen Klopp to start Naby Keita in their game against Spurs next week following his cameo display against Man United on Sunday.

The Reds dropped their first points of the season at Old Trafford this weekend, after a goal from Marcus Rashford was cancelled out by a late strike from Adam Lallana.

It was a fairly even game at Old Trafford, with both sides creating chances throughout, however ultimately, neither team were able to make theirs count more than their oppositions come full time.

The game seemed to turn once Klopp made substitutions, with the German electing to bring both Keita and Lallana on.

This decision gave the away side fresh legs in midfield, something that helped them dominate possession, and the match in general, for most of the second half.

Keita’s cameo performance was impressive, with the former RB Leipzig man’s tenacious play style helping the Reds control the game at Old Trafford.

And following this, it seems like Liverpool fans want the Guinean to start against Spurs at Anfield next week….

