“He doesn’t like the menu” Jose Mourinho launches bizarre criticism at Klopp after Liverpool fail at Old Trafford again

Jose Mourinho does spend some of his time saying how much he wants to return to management. It might be true, there are only a select few clubs in the world who could attract him so he needs a hobby to fill his spare time.

It seems he’s found his perfect calling as a TV pundit. It allows him to take no real responsibility but take shots and criticise people from a distance. Jurgen Klopp was his most recent target after another bizarre Liverpool performance at Old Trafford.

There is something about the trip to face Man United that Klopp and Liverpool can’t get over. They’ve swatted everybody aside this season but looked scared and short of ideas this afternoon. The same happened last season so there has to be a mental block for Klopp and his men.

Of course Mourinho decided to have a little dig over this, only he did put it in a slightly strange way:

Sky Sports: “Jose, Klopp seems to be unhappy with his team’s performance but more unhappy at the approach from United” Jose: “Yes, that’s because he has never beaten United at Old Trafford. He doesn’t like the menu. He wanted meat, and he got fish.” Classic Mourinho ? pic.twitter.com/fkp6neXQfZ — SPORTbible (@sportbible) October 20, 2019

Liverpool can probably be annoyed at VAR for ignoring a clear foul in the build up to Rashford’s goal, but they can only blame themselves for going into their shells and putting in yet another sub standard performance in Manchester.

It seems that Klopp wants the opposing team to come out and attack them. Obviously that will rarely happen because Liverpool would destroy them on the counter, Liverpool need to get used to teams setting up in an attempt to frustrate them.

It might be best for someone to give Mourinho a job so we can go back to Sky Sports coverage exclusively showing an angry Graeme Souness trying to find reasons to hate Paul Pogba.