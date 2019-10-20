‘I’m going to try and get a job like Ole’s’ – Jose Mourinho takes sly dig at Solskjaer ahead of Man United ‘s crunch clash vs Liverpool

Jose Mourinho chose to take a sly dig at Man United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of their clash against Liverpool this Sunday.

The Red Devils welcome Jurgen Klopp’s side to Old Trafford today, as they look to end their fierce rivals’ 100% start to the season.

Ahead of the game, Solskjaer has spent a lot of time talking about his future plans for United, which comes after the Norwegian has been under heavy scrutiny for his side’s poor run of form as of late.

Before the match, when speaking on Sky Sports, former Red Devils boss Mourinho seemed to aim a sly jab at Solskjaer, stating that “I’m going to try and get a job like Ole has, and speak all the time about the future. I think it’s a great situation, three year contract – the future, the young players. I think it’s a great job to do in such a giant club”.

Given this, it looks like Mourinho’s calling Solskjaer out for focusing more on the future rather than the present in what is a worrying time for Man United and their fans.

The club currently lie 14th in the Premier League table having won just two of their opening eight league games, something that has caused some to seriously worry about whether Solskjaer is up to the task of being United boss.

It’s a bit concerning to see Solskjaer focus on talking the future rather than the present recently, as right now, United have never looked worse in the Premier League era…