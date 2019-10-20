Jadon Sancho has reportedly landed himself in trouble with Borussia Dortmund after a late return to training with the club from international duty with England.

The 19-year-old has been a star performer for Dortmund in recent times, showing himself to be one of the most exciting young talents in world football.

This has led to Sancho becoming a regular in the England set-up and also seen him linked as a top transfer target for Manchester United by the Telegraph and others.

However, his late return to Dortmund means he was dropped by manager Lucien Favre this weekend and also fined by the club, according to German source Kicker, as translated by the Times.

Man Utd will no doubt keep an eye on these developments, as Sancho could perhaps become a more realistic target for them if his relationship with Dortmund ends up souring.

Of course, this may well be a one-off and not lead to much, but Favre is quoted by the Times as saying: “Jadon is a great player, no discussions, but he still has a lot to learn.”

This could also be a warning to interested clubs like United, who might also feel it’s not worth gambling on the England international if he has issues with discipline.