Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that Chelsea are confident of extending striker Tammy Abraham’s contract.

The 21-year-old has started this season brilliantly, scoring nine goals and providing an assist in 11 appearances across all competitions. He is currently at the top of the Premier League scoring charts along with Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero.

Abraham’s performances has resulted in him being called up to the England national team for the very first time. He made his international debut against Czech Republic, coming on as a substitute.

Romano wrote on Twitter that Chelsea and Abraham are close to reaching an agreement regarding a contract extension.

…and now Chelsea are “close to an agreement” and “more than confident” to extend Tammy Abraham contract. Totally confirmed. ? #CFC #Chelsea https://t.co/nRhzG12Wys — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 20, 2019

The 21-year-old is an integral player for the Blues and has been in fine form this season. Abraham’s current contract expires in 2022 and Chelsea will hope that he stays for a few more years.

The Blues moved to fourth in the Premier League table after beating Newcastle United yesterday. Their next match is against Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday.