Manchester City are reportedly joining the race for the transfer of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly as he continues to attract links with Europe’s biggest clubs.

The Senegal international has been a rock solid performer in recent times and Don Balon claim Pep Guardiola is keen to sign him to strengthen in central defence after a tricky start to the season.

Koulibaly could no doubt help City close the gap on current Premier League leaders Liverpool, with Guardiola’s side missing Vincent Kompany since his summer departure, whilst also suffering with injuries to Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones.

Manchester United have also been linked strongly with Koulibaly, however, as Goal claim he remains on their radar despite the big-money summer signing of Harry Maguire in that area of the pitch.

The 28-year-old would surely be an important addition to help MUFC improve on struggling performers like Victor Lindelof, but City would probably be the more appealing destination right now.

Diario Gol recently suggested Napoli could sell Koulibaly for around £114million, so whoever gets him will have to come up with a fortune to push the deal through.

Don Balon also link Koulibaly with Real Madrid, who could perhaps do with him as a long-term replacement for ageing club captain Sergio Ramos.