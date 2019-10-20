Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski equalled a scoring record previously held by Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from his time with Borussia Dortmund.

After finding the back of the net against Augsburg in Bayern’s latest match, Lewandowski made it eight consecutive games from the start of the season in which he’s been on the score-sheet.

According to the Daily Mirror, that equals Aubameyang’s record from his time in the Bundesliga, and the Poland international will now be hoping to go one step further and break that record in Bayern’s next game.

Lewandowski has a little further to go, however, if he wants to break Aubameyang’s overall record of scoring in 12 German top flight games in a row, as he netted in the final four games of 2014/15 and the first eight games of 2015/16.

While this doesn’t really affect Arsenal, some fiercely loyal Gooners will perhaps keep an eye on all this and hope their star player’s record can remain intact.

Aubameyang has been a big hit for the Gunners since his move from Dortmund in January 2018, and his incredible scoring statistics from his time in the Bundesliga make you wonder why they didn’t sign him earlier – or how no one else snapped him up first.