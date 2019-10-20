Menu

“Cancel the party” – These Liverpool fans react to shock team news ahead of Manchester United clash

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Liverpool fans are gutted as it looks like Mohamed Salah won’t be playing against Manchester United in today’s Premier League clash.

The Reds should still have plenty of options up front that can trouble Man Utd even without Salah, with Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi now tasked with providing the goods up front and getting the job done for Jurgen Klopp this afternoon.

MORE: Mike Phelan admits worry Liverpool could frighten Manchester United players to death

Still, loads of Liverpool fans are worrying about the game now as Salah has been a hugely important player for the club in recent times.

The Egypt international can change a game in an instant with his pace, skill and goal threat, and there’s no doubt his absence will give United a lift ahead of a game they will not have been too confident about winning before.

LFC probably still remain the favourites, but if this Twitter reaction is anything to go by, it’s clear that some nerves are now setting in among large sections of their fan-base ahead of kickoff…

More Stories Mohamed Salah