Liverpool fans are gutted as it looks like Mohamed Salah won’t be playing against Manchester United in today’s Premier League clash.

The Reds should still have plenty of options up front that can trouble Man Utd even without Salah, with Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi now tasked with providing the goods up front and getting the job done for Jurgen Klopp this afternoon.

Liverpool team is out – No Mo Salah ? #MUFC pic.twitter.com/UNqdlBZVpZ — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 20, 2019

Still, loads of Liverpool fans are worrying about the game now as Salah has been a hugely important player for the club in recent times.

The Egypt international can change a game in an instant with his pace, skill and goal threat, and there’s no doubt his absence will give United a lift ahead of a game they will not have been too confident about winning before.

LFC probably still remain the favourites, but if this Twitter reaction is anything to go by, it’s clear that some nerves are now setting in among large sections of their fan-base ahead of kickoff…

No salah? Cancel the party — Simo (@akeem931) October 20, 2019

Damn sounds like no Salah didn’t travel with team ffs — ??????Homes LFC?????? (@LFC_Wahome) October 20, 2019

No Salah ? — Nathan Williams (@NathanWills96) October 20, 2019

Salah out ffs ? — Muhammad Khonat (@Muhammad_Khonat) October 20, 2019

No Salah spotted ariving at Old Trafford. Could be a massive blow — Owen? (@OxladeRole) October 20, 2019

No Salah. ? Still we can, come on #LFC! — SDevkota (@DSujan_) October 20, 2019

No Salah in the squad ffs — ?Worldwide Reds? (@Worldwide_Reds) October 20, 2019