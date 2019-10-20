Manchester City are reportedly ready to hand a huge new contract to Raheem Sterling to fight off transfer interest from Real Madrid.

The Premier League champions won’t want to lose such an important player, and it looks like they’re now ready to do whatever it takes to tie him down at the Etihad Stadium.

According to the Daily Express, City could try giving Sterling a deal that would make him the highest paid player in the Premier League.

The report suggests Sterling could be a £200million target for Real Madrid, which certainly makes sense given the quality he’d add to their side.

The 24-year-old has become a world class performer for City in recent times, and his scoring record from out wide suggests he could be a fine signing for the Spanish giants to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

MCFC, however, should also have the resources to give Sterling what he wants, while he also shouldn’t be short of major trophy wins in Manchester either.

Sterling hit a career-high 25 goals in all competitions last season to help City win a domestic treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.