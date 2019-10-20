Manchester United are reportedly planning a number of big changes after their terrible start to the 2019/20 season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is struggling and looks out of his depth as Red Devils manager, while it also seems painfully clear that many of these current players just aren’t good enough.

In a bid to fix this mess they’re in, it seems Man Utd are prepared to risk selling Paul Pogba to Real Madrid, according to Don Balon.

The Spanish outlet explains that United want €180million for their star player, and they plan to use that money on four new signings to revamp their midfield and attack.

While it remains to be seen if MUFC can make this work perfectly, Don Balon state that their plan is to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for €80m, Tottenham contract rebel Christian Eriksen for €45m, Paris Saint-Germain ace Julian Draxler for €30m, and Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland for €25m.

In truth, some of those fees seem a little low for players of that calibre, though Eriksen is edging ever closer to becoming a free agent, which could force Spurs to accept a lower bid in January.

Draxler and Haaland for a combined €55m, meanwhile, could be superb business, though of course United probably also have additional money they could put into getting these players in if they are required to pay a little more.

While Pogba would be a big loss for the club, this line up below is certainly an improvement overall and shows this could be a smart plan if they can make it all work…