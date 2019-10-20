Manchester United are reportedly facing selling star Player Paul Pogba for a reduced transfer fee due to their poor recent financial results.

The Red Devils have had a poor start to the season on the pitch and also seem to be struggling off it, which could hurt them in the transfer market.

A recent report from the Sun claimed that United co-owner Kevin Glazer was set to sell his stake in the club on these poor financial results.

And now, according to Don Balon, Man Utd’s situation could mean they’re forced to lower their demands for Pogba as Real Madrid continue to show an interest in the France international.

Pogba could be a fine signing for the Spanish giants despite his struggles to settle and fulfil his potential at Old Trafford, and it would also be a huge blow for the club to have to lose him on the cheap.

This could be good news for Arsenal, however, as Don Balon link them strongly with signing on-loan Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos on a permanent deal.

The report explains that Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane wants Pogba over Ceballos, and if MUFC now look under growing pressure to let the 26-year-old go, it should only help Arsenal seal their deal for Ceballos.