Mike Phelan admits worry Liverpool could frighten Manchester United players to death

Manchester United coach Mike Phelan has hilariously admitted the club have not been focusing too much on Liverpool’s game as they prepare for today’s match.

The reason? Phelan is worried that looking at Liverpool could frighten Red Devils players to death. Yes, that’s honestly what he said.

“We got the whole team together from the internationals,” he is quoted by the Sun.

“Some players have come back in better moods than others because they have qualified, so we’ve brought them together and shown them a few things.

“We’ve tried not to show them too much of Liverpool. It is more about who we are because if you go down that road you’d frighten them to death!

“We have come back in good nick. We are reduced in numbers but it will be an interesting game.”

United fans won’t be too impressed with this, as it’s just another clear sign of how far they’ve fallen in recent times as their old rivals have overtaken them.

Man Utd were dominant for decades under Sir Alex Ferguson but have majorly struggled since his retirement in 2013.

Liverpool, meanwhile, now look favourites for this season’s Premier League title as they go into today’s game top of the table with a 100% record so far this term.

Of course, MUFC still have it in them to spring an upset, but there’s no question Jurgen Klopp’s men are the big favourites for this one.

Phelan hopefully did something to prepare United for Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and co. or it really could be a frightening experience for all involved with the Manchester giants today.