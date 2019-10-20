Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer mocks Liverpool title drought

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken a cheeky dig at Liverpool over their lengthy title drought.

The Reds last won the title back in 1990, before the Premier League era even begun, and Solskjaer says he doesn’t think Man Utd will go 30 years without winning the league again.

Speaking ahead of the game, as quoted by the Mirror, the Norwegian said: “I’m sure we will bounce back and win the league – and I’m sure it won’t be 30 years until we do that again.”

United take on Liverpool in the Premier League later today, with Jurgen Klopp’s side the big favourites after a perfect start to the season while Solskjaer’s side have struggled badly.

Solskjaer should perhaps then be careful about mocking Liverpool, who now look the most likely to win the title this year, while it’s hard to imagine the Red Devils managing it again any time soon.

Of course, United’s current title drought is minuscule by comparison, with the club last winning the league in 2013 in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season before retirement.

Man Utd have plenty of time to ensure they don’t suffer a drought as long as Liverpool’s, but for the time being it looks like they could need two or three years to even be properly challenging again.