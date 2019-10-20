Manchester United are reportedly set to splash out as much as £300million in the transfer market as they look tot revamp their squad with some big-name targets.

After a terrible start to the 2019/20 season, it seems clear that the Red Devils need some major investment in new players in order to become competitive again.

According to the Daily Mail, this could see them splash out as much as £300m on Atletico Madrid midfield maestro Saul Niguez, plus Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison and Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

These three players look significant upgrades on what United currently have in those positions, with Saul a real all-rounder who should be a level up from the likes of Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, Fred and Andreas Pereira.

Dembele, meanwhile, should be an improvement on the misfiring Marcus Rashford, while the addition of Maddison behind him could be key to getting him firing too as this current side looks starved of creativity.

Man Utd fans will no doubt be hoping these big names can be brought in and provide long-term solutions for the club to get back to where they want to be.