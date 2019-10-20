Manchester United have suffered a late blow to their just fifteen minutes before their clash with rivals Liverpool, Axel Tuanzebe has been replaced by Marcos Rojo.

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell revealed that Manchester United academy graduate Axel Tuanzebe appeared to injure himself during the final moments of the side’s warm up before their tie with heated rivals Liverpool.

The 21-year-old headed down the tunnel and was replaced in the warm up by aggressive Argentinean Marcos Rojo.

The late setback doesn’t seemed to have impacted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plan to play three centre-backs:

Certainly looks like a back-three, with Rojo (left), Maguire, Lindelof (right) warming up together, with McKenna. No Tuanzebe #mufc — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) October 20, 2019

Rojo hasn’t played a lot of football over the past two seasons but the South American defender has overcome the injuries that have kept him sidelined and has appeared four times across all competitions so far this season.

United fans will be hoping that Rojo brings the passion that has often earned him plaudits during his career as the Red Devils look to stun their rivals and get their season back on track.