Manchester United are reportedly willing to get the signature of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

The German international has established himself as one of the finest strikers in the world thanks to his performances for Die Roten Bullen. Werner joined RB Leipzig from Vfb Stuttgart in 2016 and has since made 125 appearances for the club, scoring 69 goals and providing 28 assists. As confirmed by the club’s official website, the 23-year-old signed a new contract till 2023.

This season, Werner has been in scintillating form for Leipzig, netting eight goals and providing an assist in 11 appearances across all competitions. According to the Express, Manchester United are interesting in signing the 23-year-old who is currently valued at €65 million according to Transfermarkt. This report also claims that Leipzig are intending to keep him until at least next season so the Red Devils may have to wait till at least next summer to sign him.

Werner has been in stunning form and a striker of his pedigree is what Manchester United badly need at this moment. However, RB Leipzig won’t be too willing to let go of the German international and will try their best to keep him.