Manchester United look set to receive third bid for potential Saudi takeover

Manchester United could reportedly be braced for a third takeover bid from Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman as he attempts to purchase the club from the Glazer family.

The Red Devils have been under the Glazers’ ownership since 2005, but the Americans have proven hugely unpopular figures among the club’s fans.

It may be that things are about to change, however, as it seems Price Salman is not giving up on trying to take control of United, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Mirror claim he has already had two bids rejected by Man Utd, though they note that one of the six Glazer siblings is seeking to sell his stake in the Premier League giants.

This could hint that others would be ready to follow, and MUFC fans will surely be hoping some long-awaited change can finally take place.

It’s been a dire season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side so far and it’s clear the team needs more investment following a difficult period in general since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.