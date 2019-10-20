It’s been revealed that Manchester United pulled out all the stops to try and sign this French wonderkid this summer, the Red Devils offered £8.5m for this starlet.

According to reliable French outlet RMC Sport, Manchester United had a plane on standby at the Lyon-Bron airport as they made an offer to sign Lyon starlet Rayan Cherki this summer.

It’s added that the Red Devils offered £8.5m (€10m) for the talented youngster’s services, the ace decided to stay loyal to his boyhood club and his faith has been repaid.

Cherki made his first-team debut for Lyon in their goalless draw against Dijon last night. In doing so the attacker became the historic French club’s second-youngest player to feature in the league.

Lyon legend and current Sporting Director Juninho managed to get the ace to sign professional terms until 2022.

Cherki is in elite company, the ace has become the youngest player to feature in Europe’s top five leagues this season:

? @rayan_cherki has become the youngest player in any of the top 5 leagues this season. pic.twitter.com/oJQW8EyJLA — 433 (@official433) October 19, 2019

RMC’s report also includes glowing statements on the star’s character and not just his impressive talent.

Cherki sounds like the type of dedicated player that would help United get back to the top after years of mediocrity. The 16-year-old is a skilful dribbler and he looks dangerous in the No.10 role.

Playmakers should be at the top of United’s list as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to continue the rebuild of the Manchester outfit’s squad.

The Red Devils often lack the quality cutting edge needed in the final third to craft goalscoring chances, the side’s lack of creativity has been their downfall so far this season.