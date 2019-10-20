Manchester United are reportedly willing to get the signature of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

The German international has established himself as one of the finest strikers in the world thanks to his performances for Die Roten Bullen. Werner joined RB Leipzig from Stuttgart in 2016 and has since made 125 appearances for the club, scoring 69 goals and providing 28 assists.

However, the 23-year-old signed a new contract till 2023, which may perhaps make a transfer difficult for United, or at least mean potentially paying over the odds for the player.

This season, Werner has been in scintillating form for Leipzig, netting eight goals and providing an assist in 11 appearances across all competitions.

According to the Express, Werner’s fine form has led to interest from Man Utd, who could certainly do with an upgrade on the struggling Marcus Rashford.

Werner is currently valued at €65million, according to Transfermarkt. The Express’ report also claims that Leipzig are intending to keep him until at least next season so the Red Devils may have to wait until at least next summer to sign him.

Werner has been in stunning form and a striker of his pedigree is what Manchester United badly need at this moment. However, RB Leipzig surely won’t be too keen to let go of the German international without a fight.