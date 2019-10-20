Video: Radja Nainggolan fires absolute screamer into the top corner for Cagliari

Cagliari midfielder Radja Nainggolan has shown what a talent he still is with a long-range screamer into the top corner in today’s Serie A cash with SPAL.

The Belgian, formerly of Roma and Inter Milan, returned to Cagliari this summer after a stint with the club earlier in his career, and this strike below gives you an idea of how he’s getting on…

Radja Nainggolan has just scored the craziest goal of the season. He just doesn't score normal goals! ??pic.twitter.com/fjtKOkbDQA — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) October 20, 2019

Few can strike a football quite as hard as Nainggolan can, and it’s somewhat surprising the 31-year-old is not still doing his thing for a bigger club.

Still, at least we can sit back and watch this marvellous goal on repeat all day!