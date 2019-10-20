Menu

Video: Radja Nainggolan fires absolute screamer into the top corner for Cagliari

Cagliari
Posted by

Cagliari midfielder Radja Nainggolan has shown what a talent he still is with a long-range screamer into the top corner in today’s Serie A cash with SPAL.

The Belgian, formerly of Roma and Inter Milan, returned to Cagliari this summer after a stint with the club earlier in his career, and this strike below gives you an idea of how he’s getting on…

Few can strike a football quite as hard as Nainggolan can, and it’s somewhat surprising the 31-year-old is not still doing his thing for a bigger club.

Still, at least we can sit back and watch this marvellous goal on repeat all day!

