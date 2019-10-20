Barcelona are reportedly lining up a huge cash-plus-player bid to seal the January transfer of Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.

The Brazil international’s future at PSG has been up in the air for some time now and it looks as though a summer full of speculation is set to continue into this winter.

According to Don Balon, Barcelona are preparing to try their luck with an offer of around €100million, with Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti also thrown in.

Rakitic has not been as much of a regular in the Barca first-team this season, and that has seen him linked with a move to Manchester United by Sport.

The Red Devils could certainly benefit from the quality and experience of the Croatia international, but it may be that this swap deal will see them miss out.

PSG could quite likely also be keen on the chance to snap up a player like Rakitic, so it will be intriguing to see how this all pans out.

This exchange could also be bad news for Chelsea, who have also recently been linked as suitors for Neymar by Don Balon.

That report suggested the Blues could launch a big-money bid once their transfer ban ends to finally bring in a top class replacement for Eden Hazard after his summer switch to Real Madrid.

It’s an ambitious move, and one imagines Neymar would probably rather go back to the Nou Camp if the offer comes along.